McEachran will be looked to for leadership in Dons’ dressing room

Liam Manning and Josh McEachran in discussion ahead of the play-off semi-final first-leg against Wycombe Wanderers last season.

The experience and leadership skills of Josh McEachran made re-signing the midfielder an easy decision, according to Liam Manning.

Dons signed the 29-year-old to a new contract to extend his 15-month stay at Stadium MK with his previous deal set to expire.

Playing a significant role in the squad as it pushed for promotion last season, Dons’ head coach Manning said securing the services of McEachran for next season was important not just for what he can bring on the field but what he contributes off it too.

Manning said: “Josh made a huge impact last season, playing a number of games and taking on a lot of responsibility in the middle of the park, particularly during the second half of the campaign.

“In a young squad, Josh’s experience is vital and he will have a role to play moving forwards in terms of leadership and support for the younger players. I am sure he will embrace that but, most importantly, continue to put the performances in, himself, on the pitch.”

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “We are really pleased to have Josh back with us. His form throughout the second half of the season was excellent and he played a major part in some great results for the club.