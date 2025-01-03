McGill delighted to be serenaded by MK Dons supporters

Tom McGill with skipper Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

His haircut may be coming under fire, but MK Dons goalkeeper is delighted to get his first chant from supporters.

The 24-year-old was serenaded with a song by the nearly 600 travelling Dons supporters in Chesterfield on New Year’s Day, and then subsequently by his team-mates after the 2-1 win, where McGill made a string of important saves - including a vital one off the line in stoppage time.

While the song makes light of his hair, the Canadian shot-stopper, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, said he was pleased to finally have his name sung by the fans.

“I like it!” he said. “It's my first chant, I like it when we're winning. If we're losing, maybe I won't like it so much but I like it now!

“The New Year felt like a clean slate, and though it wasn't the total and complete performance, it was a stepping stone for us. We put a run together not too long ago, and we want to do it again now.

“We showed a lot of character in the game, we might not have controlled it as much as we would have liked, but you have to find ways to win, and we did it. We'll have to dig in and find that again at some point this season.”

McGill, a loan signing in the summer from the Premier League Seagulls, said wins like the one Dons picked up on New Year’s Day has helped further galvanise the dressing room and their goal for the season.

He added: “It gets easier with every game, and ones like Wednesday really help as well. When your back's against the wall and you all have to come together, coming out the other side with three points definitely helps bring us all together.

“We know the demands put on us, the manager tells us regularly, and we know the expectations. We'll be fighting for that to happen.”