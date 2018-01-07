McGrandles fancies an FA Cup upset in the fourth round

Conor McGrandles says he would like an easy draw in the next round of the FA Cup, but wouldn't turn his nose up at a glamour tie in the fourth round.

Dons beat Championship side QPR 1-0 in the third round at Loftus Road on Saturday, having seen off non-league opposition in the first two rounds.

And ahead of Monday's draw, McGrandles admitted he'd like Dons to be drawn against a team they could upset, but wouldn't be disappointed with a top Premier League side either.

"I'd like a big team, but not too big," he said. "We know how dificult that would be, but I wouldn't complain if we got a glamour tie like a Liverpool or a Chelsea or a Manchester United, someone like that.

"We're buzzing. We knew (the game at QPR) would be a tough game, trying to impose ourselves and stopping them play and I think we've done that. We're all really happy.

"We showed great team spirit, we all were willing to put in the hard yards for each other. We all knew our jobs - the gaffer drilled that into us - and that worked.

"Even before the game started, we were confident we could win and within five mintues we knew we had a chance. In the first half, we created some good chances, hit the post.

"At half time we knew we had to carry on, even though we'd be more defensive. Overall, we were well worth the win."

After being the better side in the opening 45 minutes, McGrandles and indeed manager Robbie Neilson conceded Dons were under pressure from Rangers, who sit 17th in the Championship, throughout the second period.

But Ouss Cisse's wonderful solo effort on the hour mark ensured Dons go into Monday's draw, despite playing seven minutes of stoppage time at Loftus Road.

McGrandles added: "We saw the board and we thought 'not again' but after doing it for nine minutes against Peterborough with nine men, I was confident we could do it here for seven minutes with 11!

"We knew we'd have ot ride the storm but the back line stood firm."