McGrandles has surgery on facial fractures

Conor McGrandles has had a successful operation on the facial fractures he suffered in stoppage time at Oldham two weeks ago.

The 22-year-old required lengthy treatment on the Boundary Park field before being transferred to hospital following game, where the extent of his injury was discovered.

Peter Pawlett

It is not expected that the Scot will return to first team action for several months.

Dons boss Paul Tisdale confirmed: "Conor has had surgery. He needed it, we think it has all gone to plan and he is on his way to recovery. Every day now is a day towards getting better. He has had the best of treatment.

"It was just one of those injuries when he went down, we thought it was a bit of a bump, but a few weeks later we realised the extent of it. There will be a month or two before they say he can have contact and competitive football again. He will start to run again soon without competition, and then he will be back with us. It's a long way off."

Peter Pawlett is expected to be out until the end of October after picking up an injury in the same game.

Lawson D'Ath is back in training

"Peter looks like he will be out for a couple of months," Tisdale added. Ankle injuries can be a couple of weeks, a month or even beyond that. He's still on crutches and in a boot. We're looking at eight to 10 weeks."

In more positive news for the manager though, Lawson D'Ath trained with the first team on Thursday, while Osman Sow, Brandon Thomas-Asante and Sam Nombe are all nearing a return to first team training, and are expected to be back with the group within two to four weeks.

Tisdale added: "They'll all be fit around the same sort of time in around a fortnight. They will then be back into a physical state where they can play. I expect between two and four weeks. Suddenly then, our whole squad will look completely different.

"Lawson D'Ath is back in training today too. He will give us real thrust in that midfield."