McGrandles thanks fans for their support after facial fracture

Conor McGrandles returned home on Sunday after staying overnight in hospital having suffered a facial fracture against Oldham.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury late on in the 2-1 win at Boundary Park after receiving treatment from both teams' medical staff.

After being stretchered off the field, McGrandles was booed by the home supporters for perceived time-wasting as Dons had to finish the game with 10 men.

Taking to Twitter following his return from hospital on Sunday, McGrandles said: "Big thanks to all the staff who helped me out while I was in Oldham. Also a big thanks for all the message I've received. Looking forward to getting back fit."