McGrandles to remain in hospital after suffering facial fracture

Conor McGrandles will remain in hospital overnight after suffering a facial fracture in the 2-1 win at Oldham on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was met with jeers and boos by the home fans as he was stretchered off in stoppage time at Boundary Park, having received treatment for nearly 10 minutes on the field.

He was taken to hospital following the game and will remain there overnight, before undergoing further tests tomorrow (Sunday).

“All things considered, Conor is well in himself and in good spirits," said Head of Sports Science and Medicine Simon Crampton

"He is very grateful for the messages that have come in from supporters and wants to pass on his thanks.

“We’re thankful to the Oldham medical team and the hospital staff for their help and care today.”