McKenna praises Dons’ resolve during defeat to his Ipswich side

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna said MK Dons gave his side a good game during their 1-0 win at Stadium MK.

Sam Morsy scored the only goal of the game after 26 minutes as the Tractor Boys completed the double over Dons, who lost for a third straight game to a side in the top three.

Dons had a quite remarkable opportunity to score after just nine minutes, but saw five shots blocked or saved in a ten-second spell before the Ipswich skipper netted 17 minutes later.

But after taking the lead, Ipswich looked eager to add a second, but were unable to do so.

Speaking afterwards, McKenna said: “The first half was quite even and MK Dons have some good players. They have technical and physical players, so it wasn’t easy, but it was a good game.

“It was similar to last year in some ways [a 0-0 draw] where we couldn’t quite get the press right in the first-half but took control in the second-half and really turned the screw.

“It was a big moment from (Morsy) to open the scoring and we need that; we need players to step up. Sam’s done that today.

“That was obviously the key goal and getting the opening goal away from home is always big for us.

