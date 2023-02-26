McKenna praises Dons’ resolve during defeat to his Ipswich side
MK Dons 0-1 Ipswich Town
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna said MK Dons gave his side a good game during their 1-0 win at Stadium MK.
Sam Morsy scored the only goal of the game after 26 minutes as the Tractor Boys completed the double over Dons, who lost for a third straight game to a side in the top three.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dons had a quite remarkable opportunity to score after just nine minutes, but saw five shots blocked or saved in a ten-second spell before the Ipswich skipper netted 17 minutes later.
But after taking the lead, Ipswich looked eager to add a second, but were unable to do so.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking afterwards, McKenna said: “The first half was quite even and MK Dons have some good players. They have technical and physical players, so it wasn’t easy, but it was a good game.
“It was similar to last year in some ways [a 0-0 draw] where we couldn’t quite get the press right in the first-half but took control in the second-half and really turned the screw.
“It was a big moment from (Morsy) to open the scoring and we need that; we need players to step up. Sam’s done that today.
“That was obviously the key goal and getting the opening goal away from home is always big for us.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We were confident we could kick on in the second half and score more. On another day we’d have scored a lot more than we did.