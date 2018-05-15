McLeod among Dons Legends to take on Leicester City

All-time leading scorer Izale McLeod will pull on the MK Dons shirt again this Sunday when a Legends XI takes on Leicester City Legends.

McLeod scored 62 goals in two spells at the club, and now works as part of Dons' commercial team.

Aaron Wilbraham was part of the double winning squad in 2008

He will be joined by fan favourites Luke Chadwick, Aaron Wilbraham, Sean O'Hanlon and Drewe Broughton, who famously scored the penalty to send Dons to Wembley in 2008 for the Johnstone's Paint Trophy final. Also featuring will be Mark Wright, who top-scored when Dons were last in League 2.

The Leicester squad is also packed with famous Foxes, like Steve Walsh, Julian Joachim and Muzzy Izzet.

Matt Cove, Managing Director of Events Managed said: “Last year we were very grateful of the support that led to us being able to donate £2000 to the SET, this year we are looking to make that at least £10,000 working with Brioche Pasquier, MK Dons and SET to help make a difference to the local community surrounding Milton Keynes.

"We also would like to thank matchball sponsors Border Engineering supporting us for the second year.”

Marketing Manager, Melissa Bentley from Brioche Pasquier explains why they partnered with MK Dons Legends: “We feel that the Legends game is a great concept that brings together fans and players for a day of football that all can enjoy.

"After the success of last year we saw great potential in the game and saw value in the opportunity to be involved as well as supporting the local football club. We believe that the pairing of a PITCH product at a football game just makes sense and it’s something that all the fans and family can indulge in”.

The two sides will battle it out for bragging rights as they look to entertain the crowd at Stadium MK while also raising money for MK Dons Sport and Education Trust. Kick-off on Sunday is at 2pm.

Tickets for the match are priced at £8 adults and £4 concessions. visit the Box Office at Stadium MK/kiosk at centre:mk or call 0333 200 5343.

MK Dons squad: Nathan Abbey, Izale McLeod, Danny Swailes, Luke Chadwick, Luke Howell, Nathan Koo-Boothe, Sean O’Hanlon, Aaron Wilbraham, Jon-Paul McGovern, Harry N’Timban-Zeh, Scott Taylor, Mark Wright, Carl Regan, Ben Harding, Drewe Broughton add Peter Leven

Leicester City squad from: Tom Naughton, Steve Walsh, Julian Joachim, Muzzy Izzet, Carl Muggleton, Matt Piper, Scott Oakes, David Oldfield, Tony Thorpe, Steve Guppy, Johnny Stevenson, Carl Heggs, Rendel Munroe, Jersey Munroe, Jersey Budd, Kirk Masters, Danny Piper.