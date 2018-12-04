McLeod praises 'proper legend' Lewington after Player of the Month nomination

MK Dons' all-time leading goal-scorer Izale McLeod praised MK Dons' all-time leading appearance maker after Dean Lewington was nominated for League 2's Player of the Month award.

The pair played together in both of McLeod's spells at the club, and while McLeod was the one making the headlines with his goals, Lewington was the stalwart at left back.

After contributing to three clean sheets and two assists during November, the Dons skipper earned his way onto the shortlist for the monthly gong for November, with manager Paul Tisdale included after winning the award in October as well.

McLeod, now working for the club behind the scenes, praised Lewington's longevity at the club, and said his nomination was fully deserved.

"Now, at 34, he's putting in some really good performances as well so it's really good to see," said McLeod. "I guess I didn't really think about (Lewington's longevity) at the time. He came from the Wimbledon crop, came through, and then I came and spent three years with him, moved on but he stayed. It got to a point where it was probably too late for him to move on, but he stayed, got more and more games. He's a proper MK Dons legend now."