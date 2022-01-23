Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey might want to get a dog after his side beat MK Dons on Saturday

Stepping in dog poo isn’t many people’s idea of good luck, but Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffrey feels it may have change their fortunes against MK Dons.

Having lost 10 of 11 games in all competitions prior to Saturday’s game at Stadium MK, Doncaster’s Joe Dodoo netted the only goal of the game just before half-time as Dons tasted defeat for the first time in five League One games, while suffering their second loss of the season to struggling Rovers.

Despite having 25 shots on goal, Dons failed to beat keeper Louis Jones as they slipped to their seventh defeat of the campaign but remained fifth in the table.

“I just don’t think the luck has been there,” McSheffrey told Doncaster Free Press. “I don’t feel like I’ve been that lucky - I stepped in dog poo this morning. That’s probably changed our luck a bit!

“It might have not been appropriate to say it but I did it when we went for our morning walk at the hotel.

“Obviously you don’t want to lose. I do see a bigger picture, I do have a good plan of what I want for the club.

“But I also know that you cannot keep losing because you’re not going to be here to see it.

“It’d be nice for us to keep to these good habits and get a bit of a change of luck.

“Hopefully we can get more next week and get more wins.

“We defended great last ditch, clearing things off the line, last ditch tackles.

“Playing against that front four, with the pace on them and how clever Scott Twine is to get into holes and get shots off, you’re going to have to survive.