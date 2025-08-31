Mellish 'nervy' and Crowley 'should have had two' as pair make first Dons outings

Two players made their first MK Dons appearances of the season on Saturday

Both Jon Mellish and Dan Crowley made their first appearances for MK Dons on Saturday and both left plenty of room for improvement too.

Wigan Athletic loanee Mellish grew into his Dons debut, after signing a season-long loan deal on Tuesday. The 27-year-old started at left-back but, like the rest of the team, stumbled through the opening half-an-hour or so before finding his feet.

A much improved second-half appearance from the Latics man saw him put in several tempting crosses, and twice he headed on goal at the back post.

“Jon had a bit of a nervy start, to be honest,” Warne said. “But it was a nervy performance, I wouldn’t want to make my debut in that first 20 minutes. But he grew into it. He hasn’t had a lot of minutes but he was much better in the second-half, and put in a lot of crosses which is why we brought him to the club.”

Crowley meanwhile made his return from injury as a second-half substitute. The former Notts County playmaker has been sidelined since early April but came on with 20 minutes to go against the Saddlers, and had three sights of goal, with Warne feeling he should have found the back of the net with at least one of them.

He added: “Dan came on, had some good touches and tried to help us, and on another day could have got two goals. He looked a bit rusty but we’ll get some minutes into him, and having him is good competition for places.”