Memorable weekend at US Open for ex-Dons winger Baker
It was a weekend to remember for former MK Dons Player of the Year Carl Baker as he starred in the US Open championship in North Carolina.
The ex-Dons and Coventry City winger swapped the football pitch for the fairways as he took on the role of caddy for golfer Robert Rock at the major competition.
Rock was playing in the US Open for the first time in 12 years after his shock qualification, and after dramatically reducing his schedule in recent years, was without a full-time caddy. Step up good friend Baker, who himself has begun playing golf more regularly, to carry the bag for the popular 47-year-old.
Baker spent two seasons at Stadium MK after leaving Coventry City in September 2014. The winger was a part of the famous promotion winning side, and was a regular in the Championship too for Karl Robinson’s men. He scored 15 goals in 79 appearances before departing for Portsmouth.
“Obviously Rocky doesn’t play much anymore, just once a week socially, so he hasn’t got a caddy,” said Baker prior to the tournament, explaining how their relationship came about. “So I said to him that if he’s thinking of playing in the US Open qualifier to let me know because I’d caddy for him. He said that would be great so we went down on Monday and played two 18 holes on the same day.”
And the pair would have a memorable opening day, with Rock shooting an even par 70, alongside playing partners Colombian Nico Echavarria and amateur American Neal Shipley, to head into the second day tied 16th. But a difficult second-round would see Rock hit nine over par to miss the cut as Bryson DeChambeau went on to win at -6.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.