Mendez-Laing sends parting message to Derby County after MK Dons move

The Guatemala international was thankful for his experience at Derby County

Winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing paid tribute to former club Derby County after making his move to MK Dons.

The 33-year-old signed for the Rams in the summer of 2022, helping them negotiate their first season in League One before playing a key role under Paul Warne’s watch as they secured promotion to the Championship.

A regular in the second-tier last season too, Mendez-Laing skippered the side under Warne, and made 40 appearances last season as they maintained their Championship status.

Racking up 144 appearances for Derby in his three seasons at the club, scoring 21 goals, Mendez-Laing said he played some of his best football at Pride Park and was thankful for his time at the club.

"I will always have massive respect for Derby County,” he said. “It was a place where I found a home.

“I have so much respect for the fans and everybody at the club, it was a special time in my career, and I've played some of my best football there. I'll forever be grateful for what the club has done for me.”

Sending a message to his new fanbase at Stadium MK, as he becomes Warne’s first signing for Dons, he said supporters should be as eager as he is to get going again in August.

“Get behind us,” he said. “Be excited because I am excited, and it will continue to be that way going forward, I'm sure. I can't wait to get going.”