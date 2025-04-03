Mental blocks are standing in the way of MK Dons as they limp on
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A psychologically downtrodden MK Dons squad are in desperate need of something positive to fall their way.
Wednesday night’s 3-0 slump to Notts County at Meadow Lane was a miserable one, but is only the latest in a long list of hits they have suffered throughout the season.
Psychology on the field plays a huge part, according to interim head coach Ben Gladwin, who saw his side failed to register a single shot on target in Nottingham, only mustering four efforts on goal all night compared to the 11 of the hosts.
On more than one occasion this season, that shot-shy approach has been raised, and Gladwin again made note of it when he spoke afterwards.
“What the mind will do to the body is hard to explain and tough to understand sometimes,” he said. “Having been out there, involved in games like this, on both ends of it, when you’re feeling good you put things in the top corner.
“But when you’re not in a good place, you turn things down, or shots are blocked or go into row Z, then you start turning those things down.
“Psychology has a humongous part to play, and unfortunately the boys are not in a good place. A hell of a lot of it is down to that.”
Much like in last Saturday’s loss to Fleetwood Town too, Dons capitulated at the half-time interval, starting the second-half slowly and conceding early before folding in on themselves.
Gladwin continued: “There are chunks of games that are very, very good. It’s not perfect, but I don’t think Notts County threatened our goal too much.
“But if I knew what changes in the second-half, we’d not be standing here losing 3-0.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.