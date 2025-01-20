Mentality of some players must improve to get MK Dons back to winning ways

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lindsey feels some MK Dons players ‘can’t be bothered’ to work hard every week

The mentality of some of the players needs to change if MK Dons are to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later, Scott Lindsey believes.

After suffering a fifth loss in their last seven games on Saturday to Walsall Lindsey was hugely critical of his side after he felt they downed tools in the second-half, allowing the league leaders to score after just 26 seconds before netting twice more on course to their 4-2 win.

While he said he was not keen to replicate Walsall’s playing style, Lindsey said he was envious of their mentality as they went on to claim their ninth win in a row, feeling his side were too quick to give up.

“It's about being consistent with your work,” he said. “If you're going to work hard, do it every game, don't do it one week and then not the next because you can't be bothered. We've got to get to the point where we're at it in every minute of every game.

“We want the ball, we want possession but we need a workmanlike attitude to win games of football. We've got to improve our mentality to win, we have to run, and to do everything possible for the badge and for the fans.

“I look at Walsall, and though I wouldn't change any of my players for theirs, but I would potentially change our mentality for theirs. It goes to show where you can do with that work ethic in football. They're really strong, and work really hard for each other, and that's where I think we need to improve.

“I have to build a culture here where everyone works hard for each other, and at the moment, we're in the transitional period where we're just short of that.”