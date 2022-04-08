Message does not change despite importance of MK Dons’ game with AFC Wimbledon

Josh McEachran and Liam Manning said the game against AFC Wimbledon tomorrow will be treated like every other. However, both know the importance it has for the fans.

Josh McEachran joked that all the MK Dons players are starting to sound the same when it comes to their pre-match interviews, but insisted the message has to remain the same, especially ahead of the clash against AFC Wimbledon tomorrow.

Dons head to Plough Lane for the second time on Saturday, but it is the first time fans will be in attendance after last season’s 2-0 win behind-closed-doors.

Liam Manning’s side head into the game 14 matches unbeaten sitting second in League One, while AFC Wimbledon have not won in 23 matches in all competitions, and are four points from safety in 22nd.

Read More A look back at the matches between MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon

Naturally, the game has a lot of meaning for both sets of supporters, but midfielder McEachran said the squad cannot afford to let the emotions get the better of them tomorrow.

“I'm going to sound as boring as everyone else and tell you it's one game at a time,” said the 29-year-old. “There is a big build-up to the game, there might be a hostile environment when we arrive but once you're on the pitch, we just concentrate on what we're good at and what we control.

“I know it’s a massive game for the fans but we have to concentrate on us and get the points.”

Dons head coach Liam Manning

Those sentiments were echoed by the head coach, who admitted the game tomorrow will likely mean more to the fans that it will to the players in the game, but said noise from the fans from Milton Keynes will be vital in giving his side a boost at Plough Lane.

Manning said: “It might be a bigger game for our fans, but we need the right attitude and desire to make the fans happy. We've had that approach all season.

“The fans have been outstanding on the road for us this season, so going to AFC tomorrow, they'll get behind us as they do and that will give the lads a lift.

“We won't prepare any differently, that's the biggest thing. If you want to be a high performing team, you have to be consistent with those behaviours because you cannot just turn it on for certain opposition and not the next.

“But also, the players and staff respect the history, culture and importance of the game.But we'll go into it with the same mentality as any other game.”