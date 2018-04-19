Micciche backs keepers Sietsma and Jones in Nicholls' absence

Dons boss Dan Micciche says he has every bit of confidence in his second string goalkeepers after injury looks set to rule Lee Nicholls out for the rest of the season.

Nicholls, who had played every league game prior to Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Doncaster Rovers, is likely to be sidelined for the last four games with a hand injury picked up in the 5-1 defeat to his former club Wigan Athletic.

Alfie Jones was on the bench for Dons on Saturday

Wieger Sietsma, who had only played in Checkatrade Trophy and Carabao Cup games this season, took over between the posts on Saturday, with relatively unknown first-year scholar Alfie Jones filling in on the bench.

With neither having any real League 1 experience, Micciche said he has full faith in both of his keepers but continues to monitor Nicholls' recovery.

"We'll keep monitoring Lee in terms of Saturday," he said. "But we have full confidence in Wieger and Alfie - otherwise we wouldn't have them here. I'm 100 per cent confident in all of them."

Jones' appearance on the bench on Saturday was his first taste of the first team matchday experience, but has impressed Micciche in training.

He managed added: "Alfie is something I've known for many years, he came as a recommendation from Tottenham when he was 12.

"He has matured, he is capable of a big save and showed at Slough that he's an athletic goalkeeper, he'll make saves you don't expect him to make, he's trained with us a lot and is never overawed by it. He's there on merit."