Micciche defends Ebanks-Landell after Wigan own goal

Dan Micciche has backed Ethan Ebanks-Landell to bounce back after a difficult afternoon last Saturday against Wigan.

The on-loan Wolves defender put into his own net to give the home side a 2-0 first half lead, before losing track of hat-trick bound Will Grigg in the second half to allow the Latics extend their lead in an eventual 5-1 hammering.

Ebanks-Landell has drawn criticism this season, making some costly mistakes at the back, but manager Micciche believes the 25-year-old was faced with a difficult challange last weekend.

"Most defenders this season have had a hard time against Grigg, Powell and Jacobs, we can't be too hard on him, and I'm right behind him," said Micciche.

"Defenders get a hard time - looking at Juventus yesterday, it's a nearly perfect performance, but in the 93rd minute, whether it's a perfect performance or not, Velasquez is unmarked six yards out. That's at Champions League level, and that's incredible at such a critical moment in the game.

"No-one is perfect, Ethan will be disappointed, he didn't want to score an own goal did he? But what I do know about Ethan is that he's come on as a sub at critical times and performed for us. He has started a few games, he is excellent in training and I'm still behind him.

"He has given us good competition for places, he's kept the other defenders on their toes. If you think Elliott Ward is playing well, it's because Ethan is keeping him on his toes."