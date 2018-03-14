Micciche doesn't want to get carried away after his first Dons win

It took his side eight games, but Dan Micciche finally picked up his first win as MK Dons manager on Tuesday night.

The thrilling 3-2 win over high-flying Rotherham is the first of three home games in a row as Dons begin the countdown to the end of the season, knowing they will need as many points as they can get in a bid to avoid relegation to League 2 this season.

Despite falling behind to Semi Ajayi's simple finish after 10 minutes, Dons responded magnificently but didn't equalise until nine minutes before the break as Robbie Muirhead netted the first of his two on the night. Peter Pawlett put Dons ahead four minutes before half time with a finish as routine as Ajayi's at the other end of the pitch, before another Muirhead strike put the home side 3-1 up after 57 minutes. Substitute Jon Taylor pulled one back for the Millers but it wasn't enough to deny Micciche his first win in charge.

Having lost five in a row, before two draws and another defeat, Dons has slumped to second from bottom of the table, seven points from safety at the start of play. And without a league win since December 30 against Peterborough, many questioned whether Micciche was the right man for the job at all.

But far from getting overawed by the occasion, Micciche said his side must remain fully focused on the task at hand.

"No-one is getting carried away, we've got 10 cup finals to go and it starts on Saturday (against bottom club Bury)," he said.

"Don't take the job on if you're not going to put up with that sort of criticism. I've always had to deal with being an underdog - at the academy, and with England. Coming here is another challenge for me. I believe in what the chairman is trying to do and in the players.

"It's about momentum. The spirit has always been good, no-one's head has dropped. We've been close in the games but we have to stay humble and refocus for Saturday. With the games we have coming up, we can define our season. Today is brilliant and is something we can tick off, but our minds have to move on to Saturday.