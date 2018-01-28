Micciche hopes to have transfers wrapped up before deadline

Dan Micciche hopes to be home in time for dinner on Wednesday night when the transfer window closes.

The new Dons boss says he has identified the areas he feels his side need to improve after less than a week in charge at Stadium MK, and already has as couple of transfers lined-up, which he hopes to have completed long before the 11pm deadline on Wednesday.

When asked if he was expecting a late night, he said: "We'll have to see. We have targets, we're close with a couple and we hope to get things done before Wednesday. But if needs must, it'll be a late one on Wednesday and I'll tell my wife not to expect me for dinner!

"I've done my homework, so I know the areas we need to get into and I know why we're not scoring as many as we'd like. But we've got the right profile of player for that. Robbie recruited well.

"There won't be any knee jerk reactions," he added. "I'm very process-driven, so I'll look at how we get up the pitch and into areas."