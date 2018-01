Former academy assistant Dan Micciche has been installed as the new favourite to take MK Dons hot seat, while Simon Grayson is out of the running.

Micciche was MK Dons’ assistant academy manager from October 2007 to August 2013 before becoming England U16s boss.

However, he was placed on gardening leave last September before agreeing terms with FA in December to part company.

Meanwhile, former favourite Simon Grayson is now understood to be out of the running.