Micciche is rife with options and game-changers in his squad

Dan Micciche says the MK Dons substitute’s bench is now beginning to give him headaches when it comes to picking his starting 11.

With players returning to fitness, vying for position and impressing in training, Micciche says he has plenty of players to choose from when it comes to making changes during games now.

And after signing Nigel Reo-Coker last week, he was afforded the luxury of being able to leave him on the bench as he sought more attacking options against Blackpool - a stark contrast to early in his tenure at Stadium MK, when he had to fill his bench with youngsters and academy players just to fill the seven substitutes.

Now though, Micciche believes he has game-changers waiting to make an impact when they come on.

“Without being disrespectful, there have been times when I didn’t have game changers on the bench,” said Micciche. “Now, I can make strategic changes. We want to keep everyone entertained in the last 10 minutes.

“We go into every game wanting to win, not just wanting a point.

“Competition for places is really strong in the attacking areas too.

“I can’t fault the lads who haven’t been getting starts recently - it’s through no fault of theirs, but I can only pick 11 players on a Saturday.

“They’re making my life extremely difficult at the moment, but they know the expectation is there because there are people waiting in the wings.”