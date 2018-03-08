Micciche isn't planning for life in League 2

Dan Micciche admitted he is not planning for a season in League 2 as his side battle against the drop.

Without a league win in 2018, Dons are six points from safety with 11 games remaining, having picked up just three points from a possible 30.

But while he admitted he is looking at recruitment for next season already, he has banned the word 'relegation' and is planning for another season in League 1.

"I firmly believe we'll be in this division - there has been no talk at all about what division we're planning for," he said. "We are where we are, but there are 33 points on offer. It's far too early to be talking about relegation, and I don't want that word around the place.

"One of the big parts of the role for me is forward planning. In any job, you have to do that. We've started to look at pre-season, we've talked about recruitment. You have to put these plans in place early, where we will be going, which weeks we'll be in Milton Keynes, how many fixtures.We had these discussions weeks ago, but my absolute priority is Bradford this Saturday."