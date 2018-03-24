Micciche praises Muirhead after over-night return flight

Robbie Muirhead was asleep two hours before MK Dons kicked off on Saturday as he took an early morning flight to be on the bench against Blackpool on Saturday.

The 22-year-old was on the bench for Scotland U21s as they took on Andorra on Friday night, but after not coming on, Dons boss Dan Micciche moved to bring the Scot back in time for kick off at Stadium MK.

"Credit has to go to Simon Crampton," explained Micciche afterwards. "He asked me, if Robbie didn't play, I'd look to bring him back. I was out for a meal, and we checked and found out Robbie hadn't come on. Straight away, we checked flights and within an hour, we'd spoken to the Scottish FA and he could come back.

"I must say, it showed great attitude from Robbie. He was due to fly to Edinburgh, but he flew back here at 6:30am, so would have been at the airport at 4am. They didn't even get back to their hotel after the game last night until 1am. We got him back here, he took Keith Millen's hotel room and he slept 9am until 1pm! Then we saw him in the dressing room!

"You wouldn't have thought he'd had such an unusual evening, and it shows what a professional he is. What a month he has had - he will be key in the run in."