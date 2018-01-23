Micciche's appointment marks the return of Dean Lewington

Dean Lewington has returned to the MK Dons fold as player-coach under new manager Dan Micciche.

After a falling out with former boss Robbie Neilson, prompting Lewington to begin training with Charlton, the former skipper will become player-coach under Micciche.

Dean Lewington said: “I’m happy to be back. I’m excited to be part of the new venture and as a player-coach, I’ll be look to help where I can.

“Dan is a proper MK Dons man and he knows what the Club is all about. He’ll have his own ideas so it won’t be a carbon copy of what we’ve seen before but I’m excited to help us get back to playing exciting football – playing in the opposition’s half and scoring some goals.

“First and foremost, though, we need to get ourselves out of the position we find ourselves in so it is all hands on deck. There is a lot of good players in the squad and if we can get ourselves going then we can definitely do something.”