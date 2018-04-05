Micciche's best MK Dons side is ever-changing

Dan Micciche admitted he doesn't yet know his best 11 at MK Dons, but said it changes from game-to-game.

Josh Tymon and Marcus Tavernier returned to training today (Thursday), meaning the Dons boss now has just three players left in the treatment room - Alex Gilbey and Joe Walsh aren't expected back until next season, while Osman Sow is set to return to training on Monday.

With Dons finding form in the last month, Micciche admitted he probably still doesn't know his best 11 but has enough options for that not to be an issue.

"It's a difficult one," he said. "Your best 11 is always in relation to the context of the game - the opposition, home or away. You have to take into account the strengths you're up against.

"It's probably a 'no' because each game is different. I know the best 11 when we need to play in a certain way or if we're going to exploit a certain area. The beauty of having such a strong squad is having the use of everyone.

"And we've nearly got that with Osman coming back next week, we'll just be without Alex Gilbey - and we miss him dearly.

"Alex Ferguson always knew how to rotate his squad, and that's where we need to get to. The situation is new to me as a manager, because until now, we've had a lot of players in the dressing room. Thankfully now, we've got a lot of players available. I've got a lot of things to consider when I pick the team now."

The return of Tavernier, Tymon has given Micciche even more food for thought when it comes to his team selection. Tavernier hasn't played since the 1-0 defeat to Oldham on February 13, while Tymon has been missing since Dons lost to Bristol Rovers on March 3. After rehabbing with parent clubs Middlesbrough and Stoke City respectively, Micciche now has even more options at his disposal.

He said: "I'm looking forward to seeing them again, it's their first day back in with us. We're not rushing anything with them, so they won;t be travelling with us to Wigan. Tav can do the full session with us, Josh will only do half of it. We'll look to get a good week into them and we;ll see where we are in a week.

"We know the quality they've got. They've both been desperate to come back. Josh is ahead of schedule, and Tav has been texting us every day! I've got a few headaches coming up, but they're nice headaches."