Micciche won't get carried away despite Dons escaping the bottom four

Dan Micciche said he has to keep his side firmly on the ground despite climbing out of the bottom four in League 1 for the first time since January by beating Gillingham 2-1 on Thursday night.

Chuks Aneke saw his first half goal cancelled out by a wonderful Navid Nasseri header shortly before the interval. But while two key decisions went against the visitors, who had never won at Priestfield heading into the game, George Williams slid in a winner five minutes from time to see Dons displace Northampton Town and Oldham to climb to 20th.

It's the first time Micciche has been out of the relegation zone since he took over from Robbie Neilson in late January, but he said he has to keep his side reserved ahead of a huge clash with league leaders Blackburn Rovers on Monday.

"I'm proud of the whole squad but our feet remain firmly on the ground," he said at Priestfield. "I've always said we have a points target were aiming for, and this is just three more towards it.

"We needed to go on a run, we've not been on one all season. I always believed in what we were trying to do. The two draws at Fleetwood and Rochdale were massive for us. We've got experience on the bench now, and players waiting in the wings who can't even make the bench.

"The plan has always been a points target and a lot of our processes are turning from red to green now. There's a lot of work going on. As long as we stick to our plan and our process and look for small improvements, we'll be fine. I'm not getting carried away, my mind is firmly on Blackburn now."

Dons celebrate George Williams' winner

The win, Dons third in four, means they have 42 points, but Micciche believes they will need at least another 10 to guarantee League 1 football next season, which will be no easy feat given their remaining games.

He added: "I think 50 to 52 points - you'll air on the side of caution but I want more than that. As long as we can keep this run going, I can't ask for any more."