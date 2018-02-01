Micciche 'wouldn't let heart rule head' during Galloway and Flanagan transfer rumours

Brendan Galloway was a topic of conversation for Dan Micciche and his recruitment staff during the transfer window, but he said he wasn't going to let his heart rule his head.

Having working with the Everton player during his youth career at Stadium MK, Galloway has struggled to lock down a first team place while out on loan at Championship side Sunderland this season.

Both Galloway and Tom Flanagan (Burton) were linked with moves back to Dons during the window, but Micciche said he had enough numbers in their positions and felt it wasn't the right time to bring either back.

"I'm not naive. It was head ruling over heart," Micciche said. "Hopefully I've shown that with the signings I've made. I've not gone with youth players, I've gone with youth and experience.

"Tom and Brendan have played a huge part at this club but we'll see what happens in the future. As it was, we didn't need to strengthen there - we have more than enough cover.

"Tom we didn't go for. We spoke about Brendan, but that is maybe one we'll look at in the future. I've worked with him here and with England. But he's with another club at the moment, so that's one we'll look at at some point."