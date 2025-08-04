Middlesbrough move for MK Dons academy product Brittain

The full-back has been a Championship regular since 2020

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of MK Dons academy product Callum Brittain from Blackburn Rovers.

The 27-year-old came through the system at Stadium MK and made his debut for the club in 2017. Becoming a regular in the side, he helped Paul Tisdale’s side to promotion in 2019 before departing in 2020, having made 122 appearances for Dons.

Moving to Barnsley, Brittain spent two years as a regular at Oakwell before moving to Ewood Park with former Premier League champions Blackburn in the summer of 2022 for an undisclosed fee.

Brittain was a regular for Rovers too, but after turning down a new extended contract with the club this summer, he has completed a switch to Teeside to play for Rob Edwards’ side.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be a Boro player,” he told the club’s website. “It was the right time for me to make the next step in my career, and I’m excited to be here.

“I had a really good chat with the gaffer about how he wants to play and his ambition while he’s here, and it’s clearly an environment where everyone is pulling in the same direction.

“I can’t wait to get going.”

