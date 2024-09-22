Midfield anchor role played to Williams' strengths

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Bolton Wanderers man looked solid in midfield against Doncaster as he made his first league start of the season

Dean Lewington was delighted with the performance of MJ Williams after the interim boss handed the midfielder his first MK Dons league start since April.

The 28-year-old struggled for opportunities in the centre of the park under previous boss Mike Williamson, with the majority of his appearances coming in defence. Making his third start of the season though, after starts in the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy previously, Williams impressed for Lewington’s side during the 1-1 draw with Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The interim head coach felt the former Bolton Wanderers man offered Dons the side some key strengths in the centre of the park which freed up team-mate Liam Kelly and offered more security to the back three too.

“We wanted MJ to be the anchor, and we want every player to provide something different,” said Lewington. “I felt at times (this season) we looked a bit samey - the same players doing the same jobs. When you've got two players who aren't doing the same job, it naturally helps.

“MJ is a top player, he's been in successful teams, promotion winning teams and there is a reason for that.

“I felt like MJ holds that middle for us, and allows the others to play a bit more, provides more cover for the back three. His natural size and understanding of the game, in my opinion, means he helps the team in that position.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewington was also impressed with defender Jack Tucker, who he also recalled to the league side in favour of Callum Tripp, adding: “With Tucks, they're a crossing team and I felt, as well as Trippy has been doing, but I felt we wanted some extra defensive strength.”