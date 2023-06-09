Mild-mannered Dons star was almost in hot water with boss over headlock

Everyone has an embarrassing drunken night out story, but one such story made a former MK Dons player concerned about his future at the club.

With the players enjoying a night out in London last summer, defender Warren O’Hora explained how a phonecall from then head coach Liam Manning landed League One Player of the Year Scott Twine in some potentially hot water with the boss.

O’Hora said Scott Twine had the coach in a head lock in a London hotel

“We went out in London after an amazing year,” O’Hora told the One Up Top podcast. “The gaffer was in London at the time, and we all went over to his hotel to see him.

“We're all having a good time then I see Twiney has the gaffer in a head-lock, messing with his hair, and I'm thinking 'Twiney, you've got to remember this in the morning!'

“He keeps holding him there, and the gaffer is looking at the rest of us as if to say 'get him off me!'

“As we're all leaving, he says to Twiney 'I'll see you in my office in the morning' and Twiney sobered up immediately!

“He was so worried about whether Liam was serious, and we were winding him up for the rest of the night telling him how serious it was.”