Millen is already recruiting for next season

Keith Millen might not be the manager of MK Dons beyond Saturday's season finale against Shrewsbury, but he is already looking at players ahead of their return to League 2.

Millen replaced Dan Micciche for the final three games of the season but oversaw the club's relegation last Saturday in the 2-0 defeat to Scunthorpe.

While chairman Pete Winkelman is yet to fold formal interviews for the managerial position, it leaves key decisions regarding the squad's future up in the air.

Millen's current contract expires this summer, and though he is in the running for the job next season, he says he is working with the recruitment team to discuss the future of the squad.

"The process is me doing it - I'm the manager, I have to be seen doing it," he said. "I've been here three months, I know the players and the squad really well. We've got a few out of contract, and loan players and there's a natural turnaround of the squad - so seven or eight is an easy turnaround, but that's good because the squad needs to be freshened up.

"I've been working hard with the recruitment team about who we need to keep, the areas we need to strengthen, the type of players and the balance of players. It's not a good balance at the moment so we need to address that, and we've been doing that for a couple of weeks. I'll keep doing that because we don't know how long it will be before they appoint a manager.

Millen will meet with chairman Pete Winkelman to discuss his future next week

"If the work is done behind the scenes, he will be on the front foot straight away."

Millen is set to meet with Winkelman in the next few weeks to discuss his future with the club, and the 51-year-old hasn't ruled himself out of remaining with the club even if he isn't offered the manager's position full time next season.

He said: "I think it will depend on where the chairman sees it. I like working here, I know the group and I know what needs to change. I know what success looks like, I can do that and I think I can bring it to the club. I will tell the chairman that, I'll tell him how I see it whether I stay as manager or assistant manager.

"I'll put my point across, but it will be a two-way thing. I won't just say yes to whatever they offer me, it needs to be right for me. I want to take this club forward and the club needs to put things in place to make sure it does move forward.

"I've got a conversation with him tomorrow (Friday), but that's not an interview or a meeting as such, just a catch-up we usually have.

"There's a process in place, there's a panel who will shortlist the managers who have applied and they'll go through the process, and I'm a part of that process. I don't know when that will be but I expect to hear about it next week."