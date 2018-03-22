Millen wants teams to fear coming to play MK Dons

Stadium MK should be a place teams fear coming to, says Keith Millen.

The Dons assistant boss believes teams enjoy coming to one of the best grounds in the league and aren’t as intimidated by the facility as they should be.

Dons have won just six of their 19 games at home this season, picking up 25 points from a possible 57 this season.

And after two wins in a row at home, Millen wants Stadium MK to be a place teams fear, continuing their run when they take on Blackpool this Saturday.

He said: “One thing we keep saying is how fantastic the surroundings here are, but the opposition will come here and thing they want to play. It’s down to us.

“Blackpool are a decent footballing side, and I’m sure they’ll look to coming here to enjoy themselves. But we can’t let them do that.”

When the sides met a Bloomfield Road earlier this season, Dons were beaten by a Sean Longstaff strike after just six minutes.