Minor tweaks are all Jackson can install at MK Dons for short-term

Mark Jackson did not have a lot of time to make a huge impact on MK Dons ahead of their 1-0 win over Forest Green on Boxing Day.

Goal-scorer Daniel Harvie admitted in the two days between Jackson’s arrival as head coach and kick-off, the new man in charge could only pass on tweaks to the way side operates.

“I wouldn't say he's changed much in two days,” said Harvie, who netted the winner on 58 minutes at Stadium MK. “It has been a tough time to come in and impliment stuff straight away, but he's tweaked a few things off the ball with how we press, and we were after them from the first minute so I think it helped.

“He just wanted us to be all-in really stick together and work hard, get after teams off the ball. We're a good team but performances haven't been consistent enough for us.”

And with limited time on the training pitch between now and the New Year, Jackson said minor tweaks were all fans could really expect.

“We need to navigate the festive period as positively as we can - there's only so much work we can do on the training ground in the meantime,” Jackson said. “We'll have to do a lot of analysis work with the boys to keep them off their feet and to give them more understanding, but we want to create positivity and I've not sensed anything but positivity from all aspects of the club since I arrived.”

Spending 12 days without a person in charge following the sacking of Liam Manning, and three games to navigate, Harvie admitted there was a period of unease before Jackson was appointed, but the players were quick to come together for the best of the squad.

He continued: “We know there's someone in now, there was an air of uncertainty for a while because we didn't know who would get the job but the players had to stay focussed while we had games to play. We couldn't look outside the dressing room, we had to stick together and we've done that.

