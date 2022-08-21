Missed Accrington chances frustrate Coleman in draw with Dons

Accrington manager John Coleman was disappointed with his side’s performance at Stadium MK, despite picking up the club’s first ever point in Milton Keynes.

Sean McConville’s 78th minute penalty ensured Stanley returned north with their third draw in four League One matches on Saturday, cancelling out Ethan Robson’s opener on the half hour.

But in a game where neither side particularly shone, Coleman felt the game was there for the taking.

“The over-riding emotion is of disappointment,” he said afterwards. “The game was there to be won. We dominated huge parts of the first half, missed some really good chances.

“What's plaguing us is not hitting the target when we've had good opportunities. When we do, we're making it easy for the keeper to save.

“We should have been in the lead after a minute. If (Korede Adedoyin) puts it anywhere but where he put it, we score. That's the way things are going for us at the moment.

“But we made enough chances to get at least a draw, and the keeper has made a great save at the end to deny them victory which would have been harsh on us.

