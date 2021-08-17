Missed chances had no impact on Dons’ scorer Eisa

Mo Eisa scores his first Dons goal at Stadium MK

Missing a couple of chances was not enough to get into Mo Eisa’s head as he scored the decisive goal to beat Charlton Athletic on Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old had three great chances on Tuesday to add to his opening day strike but failed to hit the target with the game poised at 1-1.

However, after another blocked shot, Eisa found space to get on the end of Troy Parrott’s deft flick around the corner to beat Craig MacGillivray in front of the Cowshed in what would turn out to be the winning goal on 63 minutes.

Not many chances have fallen Eisa’s way thus far, with the likes of Scott Twine and Troy Parrott seeing more of the action than the out-and-out striker.

Head coach Liam Manning said the club’s record signing was frustrated with his performance against Sunderland on Saturday, and had to be reassured that his work-rate was not going unnoticed, and his goal on Tuesday was a sign of what he is capable of.

“Mo was disappointed with himself on Saturday,” said Manning after the Charlton win. “He will score goals at this level, I have no questions about that.

“He does a lot of unselfish work, a lot of running, he pins players to allow Troy and Twiney to get it in the pocket. I told him his work does not go unnoticed and that's important for him to know.

“He'll score, he's a good finisher, he has two in three. He's a lot stronger than eh looks too, he's a tough guy. And we'll need that in this league.”

While Eisa would score the winner, Twine and Parrott combined for the latter to net Dons’ equaliser on 18 minutes after a slow start to the game for the hosts.

Manning added: “We have a really good blend up front - and they're still learning to play together. It's really exciting to see that variety - coming to feet, threatening behind, 1v1s, link-up play, it really excites me.”

Netting his second in as many games, Tottenham loanee Parrott was once again one of the stand-outs for Dons though Manning admitted he wasn’t sure whether he entirely meant the little flick around the corner for Eisa to convert in the second half.

He said: “Troy was adamant he meant the assist for the second goal! He was quick to tell me afterwards.

“He has scored two goals in two games, and arguably an assist! Throughout the team, we have to get players into positions where they can show their quality. You saw that with Twiney picking the ball up, Troy making a deep run.