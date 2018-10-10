Mitch must bide his time to get past Lewie

Since Dons moved to Milton Keynes, life for a left-back has been a neigh-on impossible task unless, of course, you are Dean Lewington.

Opportunities to get past the immovable object that is the club captain and stalwart are few and far between, but Mitch Hancox knows he has to bide his time and impress when he gets the chance.

Hancox has been limited to three appearances this season

The 24-year-old switched from Macclesfield to MK Dons in the summer, bidding to win back-to-back promotions.

But so far, he has made just three appearances for Paul Tisdale’s side, limited to Carabao Cup and Checkatrade Trophy games.

One of the more experienced players on the pitch against Luton Town on Tuesday night, Hancox put in a solid shift at left back, with Lewington promoted to a central midfield berth before coming off at half time.

Far from banging his manager’s door down though, Hancox knows exactly why he has not been in the team since his summer move, but recognises he has to take every opportinity to impress the manager for when his time comes.

Captain Dean Lewington has been a stalwart at left back

“I’ve been waiting patiently for my chance,” he said. “I know Lewie has been playing really well so I can’t go to the manager and ask why I’m not playing.

“I have to remain patient, I know if I can keep fit, and maybe impress here tonight, I’ll get my chance soon.”

His performance, despite the 3-0 defeat to the Hatters, caught his manager’s attention for the right reasons too.

Paul Tisdale said: “Mitch Hancox needs to play. He is a very bright, punchy player and he did really well tonight.

“Oran Jackson, Mitch Hancox and Callum Brittain really stepped up and showed intent. I’d love to go through to have more of an opportunity to see more of them.”

Much maligned and often overlooked by fans and teams alike, Hancox said the Checkatrade Trophy offers he and other fringe players in the squad.

“It’s massive,” he added. “To be fair to the lads who aren’t playing all the time, everyone is doing the extras. You can’t substitute for match minutes, but you do as best you can to top up.

“Once you’re ready, you have to be ready to take your chance.

“Credit to the lads involved and even the lads not involved, we’re all staying on the front foot.”