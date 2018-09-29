Mixed emotions for boss Tisdale as MK Dons are left frustrated again

Paul Tisdale doesn’t find it difficult to identify which piece of the puzzle his MK Dons side are currently missing.

The Dons boss lamented his team’s failure to finish off Tranmere Rovers as they were held to a draw for a fifth time in all competitions in September.

The hosts were unable to press the issue home after Chuks Aneke’s equaliser in first-half added time and while keen not to lay into his troops, Tisdale found it impossible to mask his frustration.

“It doesn’t take an Einstein to work out where we need to improve – taking our chances and making more of our territory,” said the Dons chief, whose side are 13th in the Sky Bet League Two table.

“I don’t want to dig too deep and get into too much detail here because that takes away from my players

“I do think we are making progress but we could do with turning some of these points into three points.

“I’d like to thank my players for the effort they have put into this game – and every game.

“I’m left with mixed emotions because I can see we can make strides forward.

“They did largely what we asked but just seemed to be lacking those final bits and pieces of confidence and knowhow.”

Aneke found the net after Jonny Smith had pounced to fire Rovers into the lead at Stadium MK, following up after Lee Nicholls had denied James Norwood.

A winning goal eluded the Dons, however.

Tisdale added: “We are almost there, so there is a degree of disappointment that we didn’t get a win.

“I really do believe we are on the right track but we have to turn these performances into wins and I think we all know that.

“I have to keep the big picture and we are still not a quarter into the season.”