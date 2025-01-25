MK Dons 0-0 AFC Wimbledon - Honours even at full-time
FULL TIME
Oh my Craig MacGillivray has rescued a point at the end there, Thompson’s ball is asking a lot of the keeper but he gets there just ahead of Browne to clear up.
Goodness me, a point apiece
93 mins: Waller's up
The teenager is bandaged but up and ready to return to the action. We’ve not kicked a ball since stoppage time was announced
Stoppage time
Three minutes to be added on as Waller gets treatment for a big whack on the head when up for a last-ditch corner for the hosts
84 mins: Panic!
Crowley’s free-kick causes a bit of havoc, Goodman can only flap at it before launching it up field
80 mins: AFC Wimbledon change
Bugiel replaced by Sasu
78 mins: Dons make a change
Kane Thompson-Sommers replaces Joe White for the closing stages
75 mins: Booking
White looks to break clear, Alistair Smith pulls him back, yellow card
73 mins: AFC Wimbledon subs
Kelly and Lewis replaced by Browne and Ogundere
Today's attendance
Attendance: 7,693 (1,228)
54 mins: Waller on the roam
What a run from the youngster, takes it over half-way and up the field to the edge of the box. Crowley looks to take aim but can’t get a shot off, Tomlinson too before Nemane fouls Tilley to let the pressure off
50 mins: Hogan's burst
He turns on the jets does the striker, drags Dons forwards, takes a shot on and it’s deflected behind for a corner
48 mins: Gilbey goes down
Under pressure from Lewis, Gilbey hits the deck in the box but his protests are just about the only ones on the pitch for a penalty, which is not given
47 mins: Early chance
Josh Kelly with an early chance for the visitors as Dons make a slow start, but he pokes well wide
Second-half
We’re back underway
Change at the break
Big day for Charlie Waller, first senior league appearance as he replaced Luke Offord at the break
HALF TIME: Goal-less at the break
An entertaining albeit it goal-less first-half.
MK Dons had the better of the opening 20 minutes for sure, putting the visitors under pressure but chances were next to none.
AFC Wimbledon found their feet a little, but they have only been able to find the stand behind Craig MacGillivray’s goal too.
Stoppage time
One minute to be added on
41 mins: Break
White works himself out of trouble, bursts forwards and into the box, he looks to stand it up at the far post but its too high for anyone and out of play
