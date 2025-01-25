Live

MK Dons 0-0 AFC Wimbledon - Honours even at full-time

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 25th Jan 2025, 11:31 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 14:24 BST
JPI
MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK this afternoon

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon - LIVE

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:24 BST

FULL TIME

Oh my Craig MacGillivray has rescued a point at the end there, Thompson’s ball is asking a lot of the keeper but he gets there just ahead of Browne to clear up.

Goodness me, a point apiece

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:20 BST

93 mins: Waller's up

The teenager is bandaged but up and ready to return to the action. We’ve not kicked a ball since stoppage time was announced

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:17 BST

Stoppage time

Three minutes to be added on as Waller gets treatment for a big whack on the head when up for a last-ditch corner for the hosts

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:11 BST

84 mins: Panic!

Crowley’s free-kick causes a bit of havoc, Goodman can only flap at it before launching it up field

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:07 BST

80 mins: AFC Wimbledon change

Bugiel replaced by Sasu

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:04 BST

78 mins: Dons make a change

Kane Thompson-Sommers replaces Joe White for the closing stages

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:02 BST

75 mins: Booking

White looks to break clear, Alistair Smith pulls him back, yellow card

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 14:00 BST

73 mins: AFC Wimbledon subs

Kelly and Lewis replaced by Browne and Ogundere

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:46 BST

Today's attendance

Attendance: 7,693 (1,228)

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:42 BST

54 mins: Waller on the roam

What a run from the youngster, takes it over half-way and up the field to the edge of the box. Crowley looks to take aim but can’t get a shot off, Tomlinson too before Nemane fouls Tilley to let the pressure off

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:37 BST

50 mins: Hogan's burst

He turns on the jets does the striker, drags Dons forwards, takes a shot on and it’s deflected behind for a corner

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:35 BST

48 mins: Gilbey goes down

Under pressure from Lewis, Gilbey hits the deck in the box but his protests are just about the only ones on the pitch for a penalty, which is not given

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:34 BST

47 mins: Early chance

Josh Kelly with an early chance for the visitors as Dons make a slow start, but he pokes well wide

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:32 BST

Second-half

We’re back underway

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:31 BST

Change at the break

Big day for Charlie Waller, first senior league appearance as he replaced Luke Offord at the break

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:17 BST

HALF TIME: Goal-less at the break

An entertaining albeit it goal-less first-half.

MK Dons had the better of the opening 20 minutes for sure, putting the visitors under pressure but chances were next to none.

AFC Wimbledon found their feet a little, but they have only been able to find the stand behind Craig MacGillivray’s goal too.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:15 BST

Stoppage time

One minute to be added on

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 13:11 BST

41 mins: Break

White works himself out of trouble, bursts forwards and into the box, he looks to stand it up at the far post but its too high for anyone and out of play

