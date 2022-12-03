MK Dons 0-0 Burton Albion - Underway at Stadium MK
Get all the action live from Stadium MK as MK Dons take on fellow League One strugglers Burton Albion in the early kick-off
MK Dons take on Burton Albion at Stadium MK this afternoon
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons 0-0 Burton Albion - LIVE
16 mins: Little spell for Burton
It’s end-to-end, this game, but it’s not exactly a thriller. Burns, off the back of goals in his last two, has seen a shot deflected wide of the mark, while Tyler Onyango has fired one straight at Jamie Cumming.
For all the chances and corners so far, it’s still a bit of a tame game.
11 mins: Corners come to nothing
Dons win a string of corners, none of them are put into the box but played inctricately for no reward - a Devoy shot straight at keeper Ben Garratt the best they could muster.
Burton then break and win a corner of their own thanks to a Jamie Cumming save, but Burton fire well wide of goal from the set-piece.
5 mins: A slow start
Nothing much doing in these first five minutes or so. Dons have had most of the ball but have been unable to do a lot meaningful with it.
Daniel Harvie meanwhile looks in trouble, he’s not moving well.
MK Dons get the game underway
Burton’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Four at the back again as Liam Manning opts to stick with the team which performed so well in the second half at Portsmouth
Team: Cumming, O’Hora, Tucker, Watson, Harvie, McEachran, Grant, Devoy, Burns, Holland, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Robson, Grigg, Johnson, Barry, Lawrence, Jules
MK Dons return to League One action this weekend in a massive encounter against fellow strugglers Burton Albion at Stadium MK.
Manning on a ‘must-win’ game against Burton
Liam Manning spoke ahead of the game today, saying his side desperately need points to get themselves out of trouble
Liam Manning
Every game at the moment we have to win because we need the points. Looking at the table, we need points and so do Burton. We know we need to win, but we can't take our eyes off what we need to do to win. We need to win, but more importantly we need to know what to do to win.
A week on the training ground
With so many midweek games this season, 11 in 18 weeks, Dons have had barely any time on the training ground. But this week, Liam Manning has been pleased to see his players preparing on the grass this week.
Manning pleased to see progress in MK Dons’ training this week
“It has been good to see everyone training this week”
Burton boss on taking on MK Dons
Dino Maamria spoke about MK Dons ahead of the game today
Dino Maamria
We are all surprised MK Dons are where they are with the quality players they have. I backed them for promotion last season but for one reason or another they have lost their way a little bit. But they are a dangerous team who are capable of beating anybody.