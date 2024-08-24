Live

MK Dons 0-0 Carlisle United - Underway at Stadium MK

MK Dons are in desperate need of a win this afternoon when they take on Carlisle United

MK Dons vs Carlisle United - LIVE

15:04 BST

5 mins: Evans fires well over

Decent start from the home side so far, passing nicely through the midfield and gently probing rather than really piling on the pressure.

Ball breaks for Connor Evans in the centre of the park, but he sends it well over the top

14:59 BST

Kick-off

Callum Hendry gets the game underway

14:06 BST

Carlisle's team news

14:06 BST

MK Dons team news

Connor Evans makes his first start for the clubConnor Evans makes his first start for the club
Connor Evans makes his first start for the club | Jane Russell

Two changes this afternoon as Laurence Maguire and Connor Evans coming in to make their full debuts, ahead of Jack Tucker and Dean Lewington

MK Dons: McGill, Sherring, Maguire, Offord, Tomlinson, Nemane, Evans, Carroll, Gilbey, Wearne, Hendry

Subs: Harness, Lewington, Tucker, Williams, Harrison, Leigh, Tripp

13:43 BST

Williamson on today's game

Mike WilliamsonMike Williamson
Mike Williamson | Jane Russell

We're not making excuses, the performances haven't been where we want them to be. We always talk about stacking the odds so heavily in our favour that any counterattacks or refereeing decisions don't hurt us, but we haven't managed to get the points on the board.

Mike Williamson
13:41 BST

How Dons could line-up this afternoon

How MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle UnitedHow MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle United
How MK Dons could line-up to face Carlisle United | Jane Russell

Despite losing last week, we think MK Dons could name an unchanged side against Carlisle, but Laurence Maguire is back in contention

13:36 BST

Our match preview

13:35 BST

A look around the ground

A familiar sight

