MK Dons 0-0 Carlisle United - Underway at Stadium MK
Get the latest from Stadium MK
MK Dons vs Carlisle United - LIVE
5 mins: Evans fires well over
Decent start from the home side so far, passing nicely through the midfield and gently probing rather than really piling on the pressure.
Ball breaks for Connor Evans in the centre of the park, but he sends it well over the top
Kick-off
Callum Hendry gets the game underway
Carlisle's team news
MK Dons team news
Two changes this afternoon as Laurence Maguire and Connor Evans coming in to make their full debuts, ahead of Jack Tucker and Dean Lewington
MK Dons: McGill, Sherring, Maguire, Offord, Tomlinson, Nemane, Evans, Carroll, Gilbey, Wearne, Hendry
Subs: Harness, Lewington, Tucker, Williams, Harrison, Leigh, Tripp
Williamson on today's game
Mike Williamson
We're not making excuses, the performances haven't been where we want them to be. We always talk about stacking the odds so heavily in our favour that any counterattacks or refereeing decisions don't hurt us, but we haven't managed to get the points on the board.
How Dons could line-up this afternoon
Despite losing last week, we think MK Dons could name an unchanged side against Carlisle, but Laurence Maguire is back in contention
Our match preview
A look around the ground
A familiar sight
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.