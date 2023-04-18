MK Dons 0-0 Charlton Athletic - Underway at Stadium MK

News you can trust since 1981
Published 18th Apr 2023, 16:34 BST
MK Dons 0-0 Charlton Athletic - LIVE

20:05 BST

18 mins: Corner

A rare venture forwards, Dons win a corner. McEachran swings it into the mix, Jules rises highest but can’t direct it.

It’s a poor game, this.

20:03 BST

16 mins: Uneventful

Still not a lot to say about this one. Charlton had a free-kick on the byline they squandered, Dons have held firm otherwise.

19:57 BST

10 mins: Still pretty stale

Dons have had a lot more of the ball in these last five minutes, but like Charlton, are yet to do anything with it. Not a great game.

19:52 BST

5 mins: Slow start

Not a lot to say in the opening five minutes. Dons have barely touched the ball but Charlton have done next to nothing with it either so it’s not the best of games.

19:46 BST

Kick-off

MK Dons get the game underway

18:49 BST

Charlton’s side to face MK Dons

18:47 BSTUpdated 18:53 BST

MK Dons team news: One change for Dons

Has been singled out recently as Dons' biggest threat, and came off the bench against CheltenhamHas been singled out recently as Dons' biggest threat, and came off the bench against Cheltenham
Has been singled out recently as Dons' biggest threat, and came off the bench against Cheltenham

Jonathan Leko comes into the side in place of Nathan Holland as MK Dons make just the one change this afternoon.

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Stewart, Tucker, Jules, Watson, Maghoma, McEachran, Grant, Leko, Eisa

Subs: Ravizzoli, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy

16:41 BST

Our predicted line-up

HERE’S HOW WE PREDICT DONS WILL LINE-UP

16:40 BST

Holden on Dons

Charlton Athletic manager Dean HoldenCharlton Athletic manager Dean Holden
Charlton Athletic manager Dean Holden

For a number of years now they’ve been a possession-based team who want to get the ball out from the back. They play a back-three system so it gives us different challenges.

They’ve certainly got some good players; they’ve got good young players in that midfield area and Mo Eisa up front who I’ve worked with previously so we know where their threats are.

Dean Holden
16:39 BSTUpdated 16:40 BST

Jackson on Charlton

Mark Jackson Mark Jackson
Mark Jackson

Charlton will be smarting a bit after their defeat at the weekend, and we have to be prepared for them to have a reaction.

They're a really dangerous team. They've got wide players who are really threatening, so we'll have to deal with that. We'll be ready, preppared as always and looking to get a win which would be really important for us.

Mark Jackson
