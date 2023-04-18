MK Dons 0-0 Charlton Athletic - Underway at Stadium MK
18 mins: Corner
A rare venture forwards, Dons win a corner. McEachran swings it into the mix, Jules rises highest but can’t direct it.
It’s a poor game, this.
16 mins: Uneventful
Still not a lot to say about this one. Charlton had a free-kick on the byline they squandered, Dons have held firm otherwise.
10 mins: Still pretty stale
Dons have had a lot more of the ball in these last five minutes, but like Charlton, are yet to do anything with it. Not a great game.
5 mins: Slow start
Not a lot to say in the opening five minutes. Dons have barely touched the ball but Charlton have done next to nothing with it either so it’s not the best of games.
Kick-off
MK Dons get the game underway
Charlton’s side to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news: One change for Dons
Jonathan Leko comes into the side in place of Nathan Holland as MK Dons make just the one change this afternoon.
MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, Stewart, Tucker, Jules, Watson, Maghoma, McEachran, Grant, Leko, Eisa
Subs: Ravizzoli, Robson, Grigg, Holland, Lawrence, Kaikai, Devoy
Our predicted line-up
Holden on Dons
Dean Holden
For a number of years now they’ve been a possession-based team who want to get the ball out from the back. They play a back-three system so it gives us different challenges.
They’ve certainly got some good players; they’ve got good young players in that midfield area and Mo Eisa up front who I’ve worked with previously so we know where their threats are.
Jackson on Charlton
Mark Jackson
Charlton will be smarting a bit after their defeat at the weekend, and we have to be prepared for them to have a reaction.
They're a really dangerous team. They've got wide players who are really threatening, so we'll have to deal with that. We'll be ready, preppared as always and looking to get a win which would be really important for us.