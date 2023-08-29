News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons 0-0 Chelsea U21s: Underway at Stadium MK

MK Dons are in Papa John’s Trophy action this evening taking on Chelsea U21s

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:50 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 19:01 BST

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons 0-0 Chelsea U21s - LIVE

Show new updates
19:04 BST

2 mins: Early chance

Quick break for Chelsea, good cross from the left from Stutter, Tyrique George picked out at the far post but he fires the strike into the side netting

19:01 BST

Kick-off

Chelsea get the game underway

18:10 BSTUpdated 18:11 BST

Chelsea’s side to face MK Dons

Brodi Hughes will start for Chelsea at Stadium MK tonight

None of the big names last time Chelsea’s U21s rocked up at Stadium MK.

Chelsea U21s: Beach, Gilchrist, Williams, Matos, Castledine, Morgan, Hughes, Stutter, George, Boniface, Dyer

Subs: Merrick, Gee, Rak-Sakyi, Ampah, McNeilly, McMahon, Wilson

18:03 BST

MK Dons team news

Dean Lewington is back!

Dean Lewington is back in side again! Plenty of changes for Graham Alexander’s side this evening, with Jack Tucker, Dawson Devoy and Jonathan Leko keeping their spots in the side.

MK Dons: Harness, Tucker, Lewington, Ilunga, Scholtz, Tripp, Devoy, Hunter, Leko, Dennis

Subs: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Gilbey, Dean, Harvie, Anker, Waller

17:51 BST

Back at Stadium MK again

