MK Dons 0-0 Chelsea U21s: Underway at Stadium MK
MK Dons are in Papa John’s Trophy action this evening taking on Chelsea U21s
MK Dons 0-0 Chelsea U21s - LIVE
2 mins: Early chance
Quick break for Chelsea, good cross from the left from Stutter, Tyrique George picked out at the far post but he fires the strike into the side netting
Kick-off
Chelsea get the game underway
Chelsea’s side to face MK Dons
None of the big names last time Chelsea’s U21s rocked up at Stadium MK.
Chelsea U21s: Beach, Gilchrist, Williams, Matos, Castledine, Morgan, Hughes, Stutter, George, Boniface, Dyer
Subs: Merrick, Gee, Rak-Sakyi, Ampah, McNeilly, McMahon, Wilson
MK Dons team news
Dean Lewington is back in side again! Plenty of changes for Graham Alexander’s side this evening, with Jack Tucker, Dawson Devoy and Jonathan Leko keeping their spots in the side.
MK Dons: Harness, Tucker, Lewington, Ilunga, Scholtz, Tripp, Devoy, Hunter, Leko, Dennis
Subs: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Gilbey, Dean, Harvie, Anker, Waller