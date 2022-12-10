News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 0-0 Fleetwood Town - Back underway at Stadium MK

MK Dons face Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this afternoon in League One

By The Newsroom
1 minute ago
<p>MK Dons take on Fleetwood Town at Stadium MK this afternoon </p>

MK Dons 0-0 Fleetwood Town - LIVE

Second half

Back underway, Fleetwood get the game restarted

HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Fleetwood Town

Neither side really getting the better of this one so far. Holland with the two best chances of the game, firing one at Lynch and another just over the top.

39 mins: Holland should score

Another great chance for Holland, this time picked out by Grant from the left flank, he’s cut onto his right boot but fizzes it over the bar from about 15 yards

38 mins: Still all square

Don’t worry, you’re not missing anything. It’s a real midfield scrap in there, turnover of possession is regular and there’s just not a lot going on in either box.

28 mins: Refereeeeeeee...

Ah the referee is caught right in front of Harvie as he looks to shoot, unbelievable. Great run up the left from Holland to spark the move, forcing a save from Lynch.

26 mins: Barry with an effort

McEachran intercepts in the centre of the park, Grant then feeds it wide to Barry who squares up his man before firing a shot off, but it’s wide of the mark.

20 mins: Sticky game so far

Both sides struggling to make a real imprint on this one. Getting into the final third has been the least of their issues, but that final ball has been really lacking for both, and neither really causing the other defence much of an issue.

6 mins: Fleetwood with an effort

Callum Morton has an effort deflected just wide of Cumming’s post - the first real effort of the game.

Fleetwood’s corner though amounts to nothing

5 mins: Feeling each other out

Both sides look like they want to mak an early mark, but in their desperation to get the ball forwards is not really good enough as yet and possession is just being turned over. Not much to say thus far.

Kick-off

MK Dons get us underway

