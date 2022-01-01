MK Dons 0-0 Gillingham: Dons held to a draw by Gillingham
Last updated: Saturday, 01 January, 2022, 17:00
View from the press box
FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Gillingham
A frustrating afternoon for Liam Manning’s side as they could not break down that staunch Gillingham wall. Showed a bit of gusto in the closing stages but it was too little too late.
Twine and O’Riley with the only real efforts of note in the second period, Twine’s shot from range swirling in the air, forcing Cumming to tip over the top.
85 mins: Brown is Dons’ final change
Charlie Brown comes on late in the day to replace Troy Parrott. Still nothing to indicate Dons will find a breakthrough here.
72 mins: A second change for Dons
Good patient build-up play from Dons, Parrott and Twine involved to get O’Riley some space but he fires just wide.
David Kasumu comes on for the excellent Josh McEachran.
64 mins: Dons make a change
Ethan Robson replaces Mo Eisa. Troy Parrott goes up front to lead the line.
63 mins: Still a scrappy one
Still nothing doing here, Dons struggling to get into the final third with the sheer number of bodies in front of them. Ethan Robson waiting on the sidelines for Dons to come on.
55 mins: Following a similar pattern to the first half
Much like in the first half, Dons are struggling to break through the blue wall of Gillingham defenders. They’re getting into some good spots again, but just aren’t willing to pull the trigger it seems.
Second half
Scott Twine restarts the game for Dons
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Gillingham
Dons with the better chances in the first half, but no breakthrough as yet. Twine, Eisa, O’Riley, O‘Hora and Darling all with efforts blocked or over the bar, with Gills keeper Jamie Cumming not really called into action.
At the other end, Fisher has been a spectator for the most part, but Gillingham’s play in the first 15-20 minutes kept him on his toes without giving him anything risky to do.
41 mins: Darling with an effort
Darling looks to unleash a rocket, it’s deflected and Cumming, who dived for the initial effort, managed to recover and gather.