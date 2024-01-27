News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons 0-0 Gillingham - Half-time at Stadium MK

MK Dons play a third home game in a week today as they take on Gillingham at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 27th Jan 2024, 13:39 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 15:50 GMT

MK Dons vs Gillingham - LIVE

15:50 GMT

HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Gillingham

Not a great half to watch, Dons appear to be just off it in every department. A few efforts on goal - Dean, Payne and Gilbey all letting fly to no avail, while Gillingham's best sights of goal have come from a nervous keeper in Filip Marschall.

15:47 GMT

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added on as Alex Gilbey takes aim from range, punched clear by Jake Turner

15:46 GMT

43 mins: Gills forced into a change

Oliver Hawkins picked up a knock earlier in the game, but while he's limped on, he cannot continue.

Macaulay Bonne, who caused Dons endless problems in the reverse fixture, comes on

15:41 GMT

38 mins: Dean has a go

Ambitious effort from 30 yards from Max Dean, but the keeper Jake Tuner still has to dive to his right to put it behind for a corner

15:38 GMT

35 mins: Patchy at best

Not a great game, this. Both sides putting together decent spells in patches but not a lot to write home about for either.

15:30 GMT

28 mins: Marschall with another

A second good stop from the keeper, this time denying Jefferies from long-range

15:28 GMT

26 mins: Good save

Good save from the Dons keeper, he gets low to Hawkins' header to put it behind for a corner

15:26 GMT

23 mins: Dean down in the box

Dean is send tumbling to the deck, looks like it should be a penalty, no reason to go down there... but the referee is unmoved

15:20 GMT

18 mins: Payne fires wide

Patient build-up play, Dons got smothered as pink shirts flooded back, Payne though eventually carves some space to get a shot off but it's wide

15:16 GMT

14 mins: Big claim from the keeper

A good cheer from the fans this time as Marschall comes out and claims Hutton's cross and bowls it out quickly to get Payne on forward

