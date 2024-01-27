MK Dons 0-0 Gillingham - Half-time at Stadium MK
HALF TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Gillingham
Not a great half to watch, Dons appear to be just off it in every department. A few efforts on goal - Dean, Payne and Gilbey all letting fly to no avail, while Gillingham's best sights of goal have come from a nervous keeper in Filip Marschall.
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added on as Alex Gilbey takes aim from range, punched clear by Jake Turner
43 mins: Gills forced into a change
Oliver Hawkins picked up a knock earlier in the game, but while he's limped on, he cannot continue.
Macaulay Bonne, who caused Dons endless problems in the reverse fixture, comes on
38 mins: Dean has a go
Ambitious effort from 30 yards from Max Dean, but the keeper Jake Tuner still has to dive to his right to put it behind for a corner
35 mins: Patchy at best
Not a great game, this. Both sides putting together decent spells in patches but not a lot to write home about for either.
28 mins: Marschall with another
A second good stop from the keeper, this time denying Jefferies from long-range
26 mins: Good save
Good save from the Dons keeper, he gets low to Hawkins' header to put it behind for a corner
23 mins: Dean down in the box
Dean is send tumbling to the deck, looks like it should be a penalty, no reason to go down there... but the referee is unmoved
18 mins: Payne fires wide
Patient build-up play, Dons got smothered as pink shirts flooded back, Payne though eventually carves some space to get a shot off but it's wide
14 mins: Big claim from the keeper
A good cheer from the fans this time as Marschall comes out and claims Hutton's cross and bowls it out quickly to get Payne on forward