MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town - Goal-less at Stadium MK in Lewington's send-off
Get the latest from the game.
MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE
Full-time: MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town
No goals for a second game in a row for MK Dons but a cracking game, ending goal-less
96 mins: Header wide
Good free-kick in by White, Offord can’t direct his header on target, and it drops wide
94 mins: Wide
Dons were all hands to the pump at the back there, Khouri drags his shot wide though.
Stoppage time
EIGHT minutes to be added on
89 mins: Off the post!
Dangerous free-kick for Grimsby, Green bends one around the wall but it hits the post
85 mins: Booked
Hendry into the book for a wild one on Khouri
84 mins: Over
Dons napping from a corner, Rodgers blasts over though. Centre-back’s shot, that.
82 mins: What a block
Cracking ball from O’Reilly but an even better block by Tharme who has Hendry and Orsi behind him ready to pounce but he puts it behind.
The corner comes in, Maguire wins the header, Lemonheigh-Evans throws himself at it, Eastwood too, the net ripples but it’s wide
Today's attendance
10,244 (2,091)
78 mins: Double change
White and O’Reilly replace Nemane and Kelly for the final 12 minutes
68 mins: The moment arrives
Dean Lewington’s time at Stadium MK is up. The skipper passes over the armband to Joe Tomlinson, gets hugs and high-fives from both teams as he trots off, replaced by Laurence Maguire
65 mins: Free-kick
Free-kick, won by Nemane, about 25 yards out, just off centre. Kelly clips it into the mix but Sanders is deemed to foul his man
59 mins: Hogan can't continue
Hogan has gone down while limping off again, he’s replaced by Calllum Hendry.
Danilo Orsi also to come on, replacing Jonathan Leko
55 mins: Hogan goes it alone
The striker picks the ball up wide right, cuts in and sees no option but to go it himself, takes aim and draws a good save from Eastwood left-footed.
The striker though goes down needing treatment
52 mins: Grimsby change
Vernam off, Obikwu comes on
51 mins: Save
Big drive from Lemonheigh-Evans, dragging the game to the other end, takes aim from the edge of the box but Eastwood gets a big hand to it
49 mins: Let off
Rose thinks he’s nicked the ball off MacGillivray and put into the empty net to score the opener but the referee is not having it, and rules it out straight away
Second-half
Back underway for the second-half
