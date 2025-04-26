Live

MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town - Goal-less at Stadium MK in Lewington's send-off

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST
MK Dons matchday live blogMK Dons matchday live blog
MK Dons matchday live blog | JPI
Dean Lewington bids farewell to Stadium MK this afternoon when MK Dons take on Grimsby Town.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE

16:57 BST

Full-time: MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town

No goals for a second game in a row for MK Dons but a cracking game, ending goal-less

16:54 BST

96 mins: Header wide

Good free-kick in by White, Offord can’t direct his header on target, and it drops wide

16:52 BST

94 mins: Wide

Dons were all hands to the pump at the back there, Khouri drags his shot wide though.

16:48 BST

Stoppage time

EIGHT minutes to be added on

16:47 BST

89 mins: Off the post!

Dangerous free-kick for Grimsby, Green bends one around the wall but it hits the post

16:43 BST

85 mins: Booked

Hendry into the book for a wild one on Khouri

16:42 BST

84 mins: Over

Dons napping from a corner, Rodgers blasts over though. Centre-back’s shot, that.

16:41 BST

82 mins: What a block

Cracking ball from O’Reilly but an even better block by Tharme who has Hendry and Orsi behind him ready to pounce but he puts it behind.

The corner comes in, Maguire wins the header, Lemonheigh-Evans throws himself at it, Eastwood too, the net ripples but it’s wide

16:37 BST

Today's attendance

10,244 (2,091)

16:34 BST

78 mins: Double change

White and O’Reilly replace Nemane and Kelly for the final 12 minutes

16:28 BST

68 mins: The moment arrives

Dean Lewington’s time at Stadium MK is up. The skipper passes over the armband to Joe Tomlinson, gets hugs and high-fives from both teams as he trots off, replaced by Laurence Maguire

16:24 BST

65 mins: Free-kick

Free-kick, won by Nemane, about 25 yards out, just off centre. Kelly clips it into the mix but Sanders is deemed to foul his man

16:17 BST

59 mins: Hogan can't continue

Hogan has gone down while limping off again, he’s replaced by Calllum Hendry.

Danilo Orsi also to come on, replacing Jonathan Leko

16:13 BST

55 mins: Hogan goes it alone

The striker picks the ball up wide right, cuts in and sees no option but to go it himself, takes aim and draws a good save from Eastwood left-footed.

The striker though goes down needing treatment

16:10 BST

52 mins: Grimsby change

Vernam off, Obikwu comes on

16:09 BST

51 mins: Save

Big drive from Lemonheigh-Evans, dragging the game to the other end, takes aim from the edge of the box but Eastwood gets a big hand to it

16:07 BST

49 mins: Let off

Rose thinks he’s nicked the ball off MacGillivray and put into the empty net to score the opener but the referee is not having it, and rules it out straight away

16:03 BST

Second-half

Back underway for the second-half

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Stadium MK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice