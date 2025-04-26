MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town - Level at the interval
MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE
HALF-TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town
Goal-less but Dons have had the better of it in the first 45 minutes.
Better of the chances, Lemonheigh-Evans and Kelly in particular coming close but next to nothing at the other end.
Stoppage time
Two minutes to be added on
37 mins: Flag's up
Grimsby think they’ve scored as Vernam converts from close range but the flag goes straight up.
Dons were the makers of their own problems there though, Nemane faffing around in the corner and giving up possession 20 yards from his own goal
35 mins: Wide
Grimsby determined not to clear, Lemonheigh-Evans wins it on the byline, lays it out to Kelly to drill one from the edge of the box, just wide of the post though
32 mins: Warning sign
Thompson-Sommers switches off and Vernam finds space to break into the box and fizz a ball across the face of goal, no-one can convert though. Jack Sanders then takes his midfielder to task for that chance
28 mins: Hogan deflected over
Good play from Tomlinson and Leko to find Hogan, but his effort is deflected behind for a corner.
The corner though comes in, and Lewington is deemed to have fouled in the mixer
21 mins: Tipped over
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans arrows one towards goal after cutting onto his right boot, it looks like it’s just dipping under the bar and Jake Eastwood has to tip over
15 mins: Coming back
After being stuck in their own third for much of the opening spell, Dons are now starting to press up the field and have a bit of joy themselves
12 mins: Just wide
Good shielding from Lemonheigh-Evans, he turns his man, feeds Hogan who in turn sends Leko off, he cuts in from the left and bends one, but it’s just wide
6 mins: Grimsby on top
Bright start from the visitors, they’re penning Dons firmly into their own defensive third in these opening exchanges.
The ball pings around the penalty area as Dons cannot seem to get it clear, but so far MacGillivray untested
Kick-off
Grimsby get the game underway
Former MK Dons winger Darragh Burns is named on the bench for Grimsby Town this afternoon. The Irishman had spent 2024 on loan at Shamrock Rovers, and was expected to return to his homeland before David Artell swooped in in January.
Team news: Skipper starts
For the final time, Dean Lewington leads out MK Dons at Stadium MK this afternoon. He comes in for Laurence Maguire, who drops to the bench.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Lewington, Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, Nemane, Thompson-Sommers, Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly, Leko, Hogan
Subs: Trueman, Maguire, Waller, O’Reilly, Orsi, Hendry, White
To keep going, to play that many games when his body is in pain, to have defeats and pick himself up. I’ve seen him in team meetings and in training, talking to the younger lads and telling them where they should be is so impressive.
