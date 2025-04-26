Live

MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town - Level at the interval

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 26th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2025, 15:47 BST
Dean Lewington bids farewell to Stadium MK this afternoon when MK Dons take on Grimsby Town.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Grimsby Town - LIVE

15:47 BST

HALF-TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Grimsby Town

Goal-less but Dons have had the better of it in the first 45 minutes.

Better of the chances, Lemonheigh-Evans and Kelly in particular coming close but next to nothing at the other end.

15:45 BST

Stoppage time

Two minutes to be added on

15:38 BST

37 mins: Flag's up

Grimsby think they’ve scored as Vernam converts from close range but the flag goes straight up.

Dons were the makers of their own problems there though, Nemane faffing around in the corner and giving up possession 20 yards from his own goal

15:35 BST

35 mins: Wide

Grimsby determined not to clear, Lemonheigh-Evans wins it on the byline, lays it out to Kelly to drill one from the edge of the box, just wide of the post though

15:33 BST

32 mins: Warning sign

Thompson-Sommers switches off and Vernam finds space to break into the box and fizz a ball across the face of goal, no-one can convert though. Jack Sanders then takes his midfielder to task for that chance

15:28 BST

28 mins: Hogan deflected over

Good play from Tomlinson and Leko to find Hogan, but his effort is deflected behind for a corner.

The corner though comes in, and Lewington is deemed to have fouled in the mixer

15:21 BST

21 mins: Tipped over

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans arrows one towards goal after cutting onto his right boot, it looks like it’s just dipping under the bar and Jake Eastwood has to tip over

15:16 BST

15 mins: Coming back

After being stuck in their own third for much of the opening spell, Dons are now starting to press up the field and have a bit of joy themselves

15:12 BST

12 mins: Just wide

Good shielding from Lemonheigh-Evans, he turns his man, feeds Hogan who in turn sends Leko off, he cuts in from the left and bends one, but it’s just wide

15:06 BST

6 mins: Grimsby on top

Bright start from the visitors, they’re penning Dons firmly into their own defensive third in these opening exchanges.

The ball pings around the penalty area as Dons cannot seem to get it clear, but so far MacGillivray untested

14:59 BST

Kick-off

Grimsby get the game underway

14:54 BST

Mr MK Dons

14:35 BST

The story at the top

14:11 BST

Familiar face

Former MK Dons winger Darragh Burns is named on the bench for Grimsby Town this afternoon. The Irishman had spent 2024 on loan at Shamrock Rovers, and was expected to return to his homeland before David Artell swooped in in January.

14:00 BST

Grimsby's team to face MK Dons

14:00 BST

Team news: Skipper starts

For the final time, Dean Lewington leads out MK Dons at Stadium MK this afternoon. He comes in for Laurence Maguire, who drops to the bench.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Lewington, Offord, Sanders, Tomlinson, Nemane, Thompson-Sommers, Lemonheigh-Evans, Kelly, Leko, Hogan

Subs: Trueman, Maguire, Waller, O’Reilly, Orsi, Hendry, White

13:35 BST

What the gaffer said

To keep going, to play that many games when his body is in pain, to have defeats and pick himself up. I’ve seen him in team meetings and in training, talking to the younger lads and telling them where they should be is so impressive.

Paul Warne on Dean Lewington
13:30 BST

Pre-match odds

Grosvenor Sport - MK Dons vs Grimsby Town

MK Dons - 2/1

Draw - 5/2

Grimsby - 6/5

