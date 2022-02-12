MK Dons 0-0 Ipswich Town: A point apiece for Dons and Ipswich

MK Dons will look to continue their good run of form at home to Ipswich Town this afternoon

By The Newsroom
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 5:10 pm

MK Dons are in action against Ipswich Town this afternoon

MK Dons 0-0 Ipswich Town - Live

Last updated: Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 17:09

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 17:09

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 17:08

MK Dons 0-0 Ipswich Town: Entertaining draw between Dons and Ipswich ends goal-less

MK Dons 0-0 Ipswich Town

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 17:08

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:57

FULL TIME: MK Dons 0-0 Ipswich Town

A thrilling game, but it ends goal-less. Scott Twine with a late free kick deep in Twine Range is well saved by Walton at the death.

Dons had the better of the chances but could not find a way past Walton, who had a lively game.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:50

88 mins: Walton with a save

Boateng with a pot-shot from the edge of the box, Walton does well to keep it out, but almost palms it to Wickham before it’s cleared

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:50

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:34

75 mins: First change for Dons

Josh McEachran makes way for Hiram Boateng for the final 15 minutes, just after Conor Chaplin has Cumming at full-stretch but sees his effort harmlessly wide.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:31

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:25

66 mins: Parrott with an effort

Low free-kick is scuffed in by McEachran, Parrott picks it up and gets a low strike in but Walton denies him.

Saturday, 12 February, 2022, 16:22

61 mins: Momentum and atmosphere swinging towards Ipswich

That vocal and boisterous away end is doing their bit as Ipswich are getting on top now. A few corners have come to nothing, but Ipswich are limiting Dons to counter-attacking football this half so far.

Connor Wickham has come on to face his former club, replacing Corbeanu.

