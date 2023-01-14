MK Dons 0-0 Lincoln City - A point apiece after a drab affair
MK Dons are back in action after two weeks off, taking on Lincoln City at Stadium MK in League One
Not a great game from either side, a really hard game to take much enjoyment from to be quite honest! But it’s a point on the board and it moves Dons to within two points of safety
He’s been a livewire since coming on, and twice Matt Dennis has efforts on goal, the first is deflected out for a corner before the second makes it’s way to him, and his strike is on target but caught above his head by keeper Rushworth
Still nothing to really hang your hat off in this game for either side. Neither side really on top, Dons looking full of energy but not really doing much with it.
Josh McEachran into the book for MK Dons after a poor ball to him by Devoy was a suicide pass and Poole nipped just in front.
Grigg now replaces the injured Holland.
Concerning that after two weeks of Mark Jackson’s new, more intense training, we’ve seen three Dons players limp out.
Once again, McEachran wins the ball in the centre of the park but he looks up and there’s no movement and option to offload to.
MK Dons now worrying on the fitness of Nathan Holland as he too goes down injured. Will Grigg prepped to come on for him
Eisa in behind OH but his pass across the face of goal is just out reach of Dennis.
MK Dons‘ best move of the game
Ethan Robson has gone down injured and will have to make way, Bradley Johnson comes on to replace him.
And Louie Barry comes off to be replaced by Matt Dennis